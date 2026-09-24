All 40 Filipino crew members aboard a Panama-flagged bulk carrier are safe after their vessel collided with a Chinese fishing boat near the Singapore Strait, the Department of Migrant Workers said.
The First Margaux collided with the Chinese-registered Lu Qing Yuan Yu on 17 September. No Filipino crew members were injured.
DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the agency had identified all 40 Filipino seafarers and was contacting their families as part of its verification and assistance efforts.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said the Chinese fishing vessel took on water following the collision but remained afloat.
Singaporean authorities are investigating the incident.