“Importante po sa akin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Sabi ko nga, ang gamit ay mabibili natin ’yan, ang pera ay kikitain natin ’yan kung magsusumikap tayo. Pero ang buhay, hindi po nabibili. Importante pong buhay tayo, at kilala po ang mga Pilipino sa pagtutulungan,” Go said in a video call.

He cited Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in cities and municipalities, as well as Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021.

During the relief activity at the Barangay General de Leon Covered Court, Go’s Malasakit Team assisted 53 fire-affected families.

The families received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, vitamins, shirts, pens and sports equipment. Some beneficiaries also received shoes and a bicycle.

“Bukas po parati ang aking opisina para sa inyo. Ako naman po, hindi ko kayang nakaupo lang sa opisina ko habang nangangailangan kayo ng tulong. Tawagin niyo lang po akong Kuya Bong Go. Magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.