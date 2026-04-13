Miner arrested after improvised blast injures 14

BAGUIO CITY — A 32-year-old miner from Itogon, Benguet was arrested Monday morning after allegedly detonating an improvised explosive device during a confrontation, injuring 14 people near the Magsaysay Avenue sinkhole area.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on 13 April. According to a report submitted by Baguio City Police Office Director Ruel Tagle to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the explosion followed a violent altercation involving the suspect, who was reportedly in an advanced state of intoxication.
Magalong disclosed that the suspect allegedly harassed a woman in the area, prompting a group of bystanders to intervene.
The crowd reportedly mobbed and beat the miner, who then allegedly used materials from his profession to retaliate.
“He was reportedly carrying black powder because he is a miner,” Magalong said, noting that the suspect allegedly combined the powder with nails to create an improvised bomb.
The resulting blast sent 14 victims to a local hospital. Magalong confirmed that 10 individuals sustained minor injuries and have already been discharged. The remaining four victims are being treated for moderate injuries and are expected to be released once their conditions stabilize.
The identity of the suspect has not been formally released, though police confirmed his occupation and residence.
Investigators remained at the cordoned scene Monday to gather evidence and determine the exact motive.
Magalong stressed that he is closely monitoring the investigation and is seeking to verify reports that the blast occurred near an alleged illegal gambling site. Authorities are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s possession of explosive materials in a public area.