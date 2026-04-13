Miner arrested after improvised blast injures 14

Magalong disclosed that the suspect allegedly harassed a woman in the area, prompting a group of bystanders to intervene.

The crowd reportedly mobbed and beat the miner, who then allegedly used materials from his profession to retaliate.

“He was reportedly carrying black powder because he is a miner,” Magalong said, noting that the suspect allegedly combined the powder with nails to create an improvised bomb.

The resulting blast sent 14 victims to a local hospital. Magalong confirmed that 10 individuals sustained minor injuries and have already been discharged. The remaining four victims are being treated for moderate injuries and are expected to be released once their conditions stabilize.

The identity of the suspect has not been formally released, though police confirmed his occupation and residence.