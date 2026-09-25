Of these, 155 projects worth P8.2 billion were either non-compliant or had incomplete requirements, including geotagged photographs, Certificates of Implementability and Programs of Work.

“We need to boost our infrastructure spending, but not at the expense of the reforms we want to be instituted. Every delayed project has an economic cost. And, every anomalous, poorly vetted project costs us even more: it wastes taxpayers' money, deprives endangered communities of safety, and erodes public trust,” Ejercito said during the Senate budget hearing.

“Infrastructure spending has a significant multiplier effect on the economy, creating jobs, improving connectivity, attracting investments and stimulating economic activity,” he added.

Ejercito said his office also found other potential red flags in the DPWH proposal, including budget items with vague descriptions such as “various projects,” lump-sum and clustered projects lacking clear implementation details, and projects with missing or inconsistent limits, dates or costs.

“We acknowledge the reforms that the good Secretary (Vince Dizon) tried instituting... Pero sa amin pong initial review ng ilang DPWH projects, napansin namin ang tila ilang questionable items na ipinagpapalagay naming red flags,” Ejercito said.

He stressed that the issues should be addressed before the budget reaches the plenary.

Ejercito also warned against allowing last year’s flood control controversy to stall infrastructure development.

“The flood control corruption scandal should be treated as a temporary speed bump. We acknowledge the filing of cases in the name of accountability. Tunay po na dapat may managot. Ngunit hindi po dapat maging dahilan ang kontrobersiya upang tuluyan nating ihinto ang infrastructure development,” he said.

“We need to strike a balance for this budget season, give utmost importance to accountability but at the same time the need to accelerate public spending to improve our economic growth,” he added.

Ejercito also renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2, or the proposed Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development Act.

The measure seeks to establish a long-term national infrastructure master plan that would guide projects beyond individual administrations and align public investments with broader development goals.

“Sa kabila ng lahat ng mga nangyaring isyu... mas lalo lamang tumingkad ang pangangailangan natin para sa isang comprehensive master plan para sa imprustruktura,” Ejercito said.

“Habang hinihintay po natin ang pagpasa ng ating panukalang MIND Act, dapat ay ngayon pa lang ay masiguro natin na naaayon na rito ang proposed budget ng DPWH.”