The group described the cases as strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs, allegedly targeting residents opposing the exploration activities of North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. in Kasibu.

ANVIK called for the dismissal of what it described as fabricated charges, an end to alleged attacks against environmental and human rights defenders, and the cancellation of NLMRC’s exploration permit.

Residents have maintained barricades in parts of Kasibu since May to oppose the company’s exploration activities. Dugay was previously among Indigenous leaders arrested and charged with grave coercion and disobedience following a confrontation at a barricade in Barangay Paquet in August.

Guingayan, meanwhile, had earlier been named in cyberlibel complaints related to the mining dispute.

ANVIK also urged authorities to observe due process and uphold human rights during the proceedings, saying residents would continue monitoring the cases and supporting environmental defenders and Indigenous communities opposing mining activities in the area.

Government mining records list NLMRC as holding an exploration permit application covering areas in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, and Nagtipunan, Quirino.