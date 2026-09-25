“After almost forty years, the constitutional command against political dynasties should no longer remain merely an aspiration. The time has come to give it genuine meaning in law and political life,” Garcera said.

The Supreme Court earlier directed Congress to enact an anti-political dynasty law at the earliest opportunity, ruling that its failure to do so for nearly four decades constituted grave abuse of discretion. The Court said Congress must define political dynasties and determine the scope of the prohibition. GMA Network

Garcera said the Filipino family remains one of the country’s strengths, where values such as faith, love, sacrifice, responsibility and service are first learned.

But he stressed that public office should not be treated as a family inheritance.

“No family, however capable or respected, has a permanent claim to public office. Political leadership should remain open to all Filipinos who possess the competence, integrity, and desire to serve,” Garcera said.

The Constitution provides that the state shall “guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

The Supreme Court has also said there is a basis for Congress to consider extending the prohibition to relatives up to the fourth civil degree, while stressing that it would not dictate the final substance of the legislation.