This came after solid showings of 70.81 in Run 1 and 80.19 in Run 2, followed by a minor slip in Run 3 (1.67). Despite her impressive execution, she was narrowly bumped down to fifth by China's Cao Shiqi, who is also 12 years old. Cao snatched fourth place by landing an 81.23 on her own final run.

The podium was ultimately dominated by older, highly experienced skaters. Japan's 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa clinched the gold medal with a massive top score of 94.03 during her second run.

Chinese Taipei's 14-year-old Lin Yi-fan took home the silver with an 85.15 on her first attempt, while 20-year-old Japanese star Misugu Okamoto secured the bronze with an 82.86 on her second run.