“Pera ng taong-bayan ito kaya dapat tayo ay transparent,” Dizon said.

(That’s the people’s money, so we have to be transparent.)

“Kailangan (ang mga proyekto) kumpleto ng rekisitos (requirements), napag-aralang mabuti, at talagang kailangan ng mga kababayan natin,” he added.

(The projects need to have complete requirements, undergo proper study and be genuinely needed by our people.)

Dizon said the DPWH currently has more than 11,000 projects, which he said underwent strict evaluation before being included in the department’s spending plan.

The DPWH has adopted a Project Evaluation System requiring infrastructure proposals to comply with documentary and technical requirements before proceeding.

These include an approved and complete program of work, validated geotagged photographs, a master plan, feasibility study or equivalent local plan, and a Certificate of Implementability.

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed the agency to make project information publicly accessible through the transparency portal.

“Ipopost namin lahat ng mga requirements ng kada proyekto sa transparency portal para makita ng mga kababayan natin saan napupunta ang kanilang mga hirap-na-hirap bayarang mga buwis at para ma-monitor nila kapag iniimplement na,” Dizon said.

(We will post all the requirements for each project on the transparency portal so the public can see where their hard-earned taxes go and monitor the projects once they are implemented.)

The administration has also said government infrastructure funding and implementation would be monitored through transparency mechanisms, including the DPWH portal.

Dizon thanked the House for acting on the department’s proposed budget.