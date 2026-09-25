Provincial and local officials, together with representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard, signed a memorandum of agreement to help maintain peace and security in the province.

Teodoro also joined officials in signing a pledge of commitment to preserve the gains made in Sulu.

“Ito ang pinakamalaking regalo ng mga magulang sa mga anak natin at apo natin,” Teodoro said, noting that years of conflict had displaced families and affected children.

He said the province’s challenge had shifted from confronting armed threats to maintaining peace and pursuing development.

“Ang struggle natin is for development and to maintain stable internal peace and security,” Teodoro said, stressing the need for infrastructure, electricity, connectivity, schools and other basic services.

In Luuk, Teodoro joined local officials and stakeholders in inaugurating the Camp AKA Marker at the 1102nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army.

Camp AKA was named after the late Abdurahman K. Arbison, a former mayor of Luuk.

The event also included the ceremonial handover of the Camp ANA land title, the groundbreaking of infrastructure projects and the recognition of Army personnel.

Teodoro said the military’s role in Sulu had evolved alongside the province’s transition.

“Two roles: Number one, to work with the local officials to maintain peace, security, and stability. Kailangan talaga ang visibility natin at presence natin, at ang reaction time natin, hasang-hasa,” he said.

“Secondly, to serve as the logistical depot for sustainable operations dito sa area,” he added.

Teodoro said stronger military infrastructure and logistics would support security operations as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

He added that the AFP was now playing a supporting role as local governments and other agencies take the lead in delivering basic services and development programs.

“We are in a support stage. Pero nung araw, may security concern, tayo nangunguna,” Teodoro said. “Ngayon naman, tayo naman ang mangangalaga para magawa ng ibang ahensya ng gobyerno [ang kanilang mandato], kasama ng local government.”

He also cited improved connectivity as crucial to Sulu’s development, including the protection of fiber-optic networks and power connections across the islands.

Teodoro said the DND was also working to expand educational opportunities for qualified enlisted personnel and strengthen health and welfare services for active and retired military personnel.

“So quality care package ’yan, magmula sa recruitment ninyo hanggang sa magretiro kayo. ‘Yan ang pakay ng Department of National Defense,” he said.

He also cited plans to establish a VALOR Clinic for veterans and hospice care for retired personnel who require long-term assistance.

Teodoro urged officials and residents not to become complacent after the declaration.

“Dahil matagal na nating pinaglalaban ‘to, ngayon kitang-kita na natin ‘yung dibidendo. Pagka bumitaw tayo, mag-relax tayo, baka mawala pa ‘yan. Kaya tuloy-tuloy ang bantay, tuloy-tuloy ang tulong, tuloy-tuloy lang ang outreach sa ating mga taumbayan,” he said.

11ID participation

The Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division, led by Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force Orion, also joined the declaration.

Peña said the milestone marked a significant transition for Sulu after decades of armed conflict, terrorism and other security challenges.

The declaration was led by Sulu Gov. Abdusakur “Toto” Tan II and witnessed by Teodoro, former Interior Secretary Rafael Alunan III, Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan, provincial board members, municipal mayors, security officials and other government representatives.

It was formalized through Provincial Peace and Order Council Resolution No. 3, Series of 2026, which stated that insurgent formations in the province had been dismantled and degraded to a non-threat level.

Peña said the 11ID and units under Joint Task Force Orion had supported Sulu’s peace efforts through security operations, civil-military activities, community engagement and coordination with local governments, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

He said these efforts helped reduce armed threats and create a more secure environment for communities across the province.