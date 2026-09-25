Eighteen distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have safely returned to the Philippines.

The returning OFWs arrived aboard Cebu Pacific Flight 5J741, where they were immediately met and provided with the necessary airport assistance by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The coordination between OWWA and DMW continues to ensure the orderly repatriation of OFWs, including assistance in their travel to their respective provinces and other necessary welfare assistance.

OWWA's assistance does not end upon their arrival in the country. Through the OWWA Regional Welfare Offices, the necessary welfare assistance and other services will continue to be delivered to OFWs and their families to help them restart in their communities.

At every stage of their journey, OWWA remains a steadfast partner in providing support and protection to OFWs. NEIL ALCOBER