Last August, Retamar moved to Europe carrying his dream of playing professionally overseas. He joined Ordu and marked a historic milestone as the first Filipino volleyball player to play in Europe as an import.

The young setter is currently in Poland with Ordu for a training camp as the club prepares for the upcoming season and its European campaign.

Ordu allowed Retamar to leave during the latter stages of the camp to answer the call of national team duty.

With Retamar’s commitment, Alas Pilipinas completes its roster for the Asian Games, bringing the group back together for another major international campaign.

For Retamar, the decision to once again wear the Philippine colors goes beyond contractual obligations, while his commitment to Ordu remains unchanged.

“This goes beyond contracts or obligations. When the country calls, you play for something bigger than yourself. I’m grateful to Ordu for allowing me to represent the Philippines, and after the Asian Games, I will return with the same commitment to fulfill my responsibilities to the club,” Retamar said.

The Asian Games also marks another personal milestone for the 25-year-old setter, completing a journey he once only dreamed about as a young volleyball player.

“This is for the young Owa who had all of these on his bucket list—to play in the SEA Games, the World Championship, and now the Asian Games. Playing with the Philippine team will always be a mix of excitement and challenge. Let’s set aside the noise and focus on supporting each other and playing as one team,” the setter said.

Following the Asian Games, Retamar will immediately rejoin Ordu in Turkey, where the club will continue its preparations for the European Cup and the season ahead.