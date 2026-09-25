The Federal Aviation Administration told airplane passengers to check its website for travel updates, telling AFP there is "always a chance for restrictions depending on the weather."

Three major airlines -- JetBlue, United and American -- issued travel alerts allowing passengers to change their flights without incurring fees.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to "look out for your neighbors" after updated forecasts showed the storm shifting closer to the city than first predicted.

"If you're traveling this weekend, give yourself extra time. Check your train, ferry, or flight before you leave, and avoid low-lying coastal roads around high tide," Mamdani said on X.

Up to 13 centimeters (about 5 inches) of rain was forecast in areas of Massachusetts including Boston -- the equivalent of more than a month's worth of rainfall.

"Strong Nor'easter off the mid-Atlantic and northeast will bring coastal flooding, rip currents, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain to the region this weekend," the National Weather Service said on its website.

Some coastal areas of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey have already seen flooding this week.

Nor'easters can occur throughout the year but are more frequent between fall and early spring. They are almost always accompanied by heavy rain or snowfall, as well as strong wind gusts.

Earlier this year, a Nor'easter that pummeled the northeast disrupted hundreds of flights and left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

That storm came weeks after the region recovered from another devastating winter weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths.