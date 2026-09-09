“The PNP is prepared to coordinate with French authorities through Interpol should former Congressman Zaldy Co be located abroad. We will provide full support to ensure that due process is observed and justice is pursued,” Nartatez said.

He said the effort was in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen international law enforcement coordination in high-profile cases.

Co is among those charged in a P7.4-billion plunder case involving alleged commissions, kickbacks and other benefits from contractors handling flood control and other government projects from 2022 to 2025.

The Sandiganbayan issued arrest warrants against Co and his co-accused Joselyn Tragua Sereño and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, who remain at large.

Authorities served a warrant against another co-accused, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on Monday night.

“If Mr. Co is arrested abroad, the process will follow international protocols through Interpol and diplomatic channels. The PNP will assist in the lawful transfer of custody once the court issues its directive,” Nartatez said.

Remulla earlier announced that he would travel to Lyon, France, to follow up with Interpol on the government’s request for a Red Notice against Co.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla is also expected to pursue diplomatic efforts to locate Co and return him to the Philippines.

“We urge Mr. Co and the other accused to face the charges before the court. Evading arrest will not stop the process of justice. The PNP will continue to enforce warrants without fear or favor,” Nartatez said.

“It takes time sometimes to enforce the arrest warrant but what is certain is that the long arm of the law always catches up with those who evade the legal processes,” he added.

Nartatez said operations were continuing to locate Sereño and Guevarra and serve their arrest warrants.