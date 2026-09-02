The Quezon City government announced Wednesday that it waived barangay business clearance fees for newly registered nano-enterprises and standardizing fees across all 142 barangays.
Under City Ordinance No. SP-3525, S-2026, or the Unified Barangay Fees Ordinance, newly registered nano-enterprises—including sari-sari stores, carinderias, and beneficiaries of the City’s livelihood programs—will no longer pay barangay business clearance fees.
“Our goal is to be a true partner to our business community," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.
"By making fees fair and transparent and bringing digital payment systems closer to our entrepreneurs, we are cutting red tape and helping every QCitizen focus on growing their business, creating jobs, and strengthening our local economy,” the city's chief executive added.
The city government stressed that the measure allowed entrepreneurs to use their limited capital for inventory, equipment, and business expansion.