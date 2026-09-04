In his proposed measure, the lawmaker mandates for the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to enhance their respective facilities to cater to the teen moms’ specialized needs.

“With the establishment of Teen Mom Clinics and the strengthening of DSWD shelters, we can support their rights and lift them up from the problems that they are currently facing. They need care and understanding instead of judgment and discrimination,” Vargas said.

Acknowledging that teenage pregnancy was more than just economic risk, Vargas tasked the DSWD with spearheading efforts that investigated cases of sexual abuse among the youth.

He urged the social welfare agency to certify that victims were given the appropriate avenues to express themselves without fear of external factors that could force them to keep such issues to themselves.

“Adolescent pregnancy is a socio-economic barrier that often hides cases of sexual abuse and exploitation. We need a safe space where the youth can seek help and to heal physically and mentally,” he stressed.

As for the DOH, the lawmaker sought for public hospitals to be refined facilities that offer comprehensive services while also offering counselling to guide the youth in avoiding repeat pregnancy.

Noting data which indicated a spike in teenage pregnancy from 2021 to 2022, Vargas said that such a measure was necessary to not only prevent similar circumstances but also safeguard individuals that were facing the problem.

“We are ensuring that the youth are truly taken care of and protected so that they can build a brighter future for themselves and the country,” he said.