Dr. Soliven brings her expertise as Consultant Director of the Cerebrovascular and Neurocritical Care Center and Services at TMC Ortigas, where she also leads the institution's Vascular Neurology, Neurocritical Care, and Interventional Neurology Fellowship Training Program.

Dr. Soliven's career reflects a sustained commitment to building the systems that make advanced neurological care possible at scale. Early in her career, she served as a Doctor to the Barrios, helping establish operational standards, local legislation, and community-based care delivery models.

At Quirino Memorial Medical Center, she built a comprehensive stroke program from the ground up, and she has since contributed to national policy as a core member of the Department of Health Technical Working Group that developed the Resource Stratification Framework for Brain Centers - a macro health system design now guiding stroke care infrastructure nationally.

Her research portfolio spans endovascular thrombectomy outcomes, stroke risk scoring, and neurocritical care standards for low- and middle-income countries, including a 2025 international consensus statement published in the Journal of Critical Care.

Dr. Soliven trained at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and served as a Visiting Scholar in Neurocritical Care at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She completed her stroke fellowship at the National Neuroscience Institute - Singapore General Hospital.

These years of continuous learning she now applies in her healthcare mission in the country. She is a Fellow of the Philippine Neurological Association, the Neurocritical Care Society, and the Philippine Society of Critical Care Medicine, and is the Founder and President of the Brain R.E.S.C.U.E. Organization, Philippines - a global partner of the International Neurocritical Care Society.

Dr. Soliven expressed her enthusiasm for the role stating that as a physician, it is her life-long commitment to help foster a healthier community for Filipinos.

“I thank The Medical City for this opportunity to help put forth our mission to bring global quality healthcare more accessible for patients,” she said.

The Medical City’s President and GCEO, Dr. Stuart Bennett, welcomed Dr. Soliven’s appointment as a key step in strengthening clinical leadership at The Medical City Clark.

"We are honored to welcome her leadership, expertise, and vision," said Dr. Bennett. "Under her guidance, patients in the region can expect a world-class roster of physicians delivering exceptional, patient-centered, and accessible care for the community.”

Located within the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, The Medical City Clark is a 103-bed, Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospital offering advanced, patient-centered healthcare to both local and international communities. Equipped with modern medical technology and highly trained healthcare professionals, it serves as a key healthcare hub in Central Luzon.

It is part of The Medical City (TMC), the largest healthcare network in the Philippines operating under a single brand. TMC is Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited, reflecting its commitment to the highest global standards in patient safety and quality of care. With continued investment in innovation, The Medical City is building a healthcare system not just for today, but for the future of Filipino care.