“The PNP supports measures that strengthen the protection of classified information and safeguard national security. Any proposed law that helps deter espionage and protects sensitive government operations is a welcome development, provided it remains consistent with the Constitution and respects fundamental rights,” Nartatez said.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill 9642, or the proposed New Espionage Act, on third and final reading on 17 September with 247 votes in favor and 10 against. The measure was transmitted to the Senate on 21 September.

The bill seeks to modernize the country’s espionage laws and expand protections covering classified information, national defense assets and sensitive government operations.

Nartatez said the PNP would examine whether its current policies remain adequate as threats to government information continue to evolve.

“We continuously review and enhance our internal information-security protocols to protect sensitive operational and intelligence information. We will ensure that existing safeguards, accountability measures, and personnel awareness programs remain responsive to evolving security challenges and emerging threats,” he said.

Nartatez directed concerned PNP units to assess existing controls over classified and sensitive information, including accountability mechanisms and personnel awareness programs.

The PNP will also strengthen coordination with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other security agencies on counterintelligence and information-protection efforts.

The move builds on earlier PNP efforts to intensify counterintelligence operations amid reports of attempts to recruit individuals with access to sensitive government information.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he is open to strengthening the country’s anti-espionage law but has yet to review the House-approved version.