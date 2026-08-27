Focus crimes fell 36.12 percent in July 2026 compared with the same month last year, according to the PNP.

The police organization also reported intensified operations against illegal drugs and loose firearms, as well as thousands of arrests of wanted persons.

Public confidence in the PNP also improved, with an OCTA Research survey showing that 65 percent of Filipinos trusted the police organization while 63 percent were satisfied with its performance. Both figures were higher than in the previous survey.

“Our biggest accomplishment is strengthening police service through accountability, capability, and focused operations. Our unfinished task is to make these gains sustainable and ensure that every community feels safe and trusts its police,” Nartatez said.

Over 1,300 cops dismissed

Internal discipline was also a focus during Nartatez’s first year, with more than 1,300 police personnel dismissed for grave offenses and thousands of administrative cases resolved.

More than 3,500 personnel were cleared or exonerated, which the PNP said reflected its emphasis on accountability while observing due process.

The PNP marked Nartatez’s first year with a Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, 26 August, at St. Joseph Chapel in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Police officers and non-uniformed personnel attended the Mass to reflect on the organization’s accomplishments, challenges and milestones over the past year.

Nartatez assumed command of the PNP as officer in charge on 26 August 2025. Two days later, the National Police Commission affirmed his designation as acting chief, granting him the full powers of the position.

He formally became PNP chief when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered his oath and conferred his fourth star on 28 January 2026.

“I thank every police officer and non-uniformed personnel who remained committed to our mission. Let us continue to serve with integrity, professionalism, and compassion because public trust is earned through our actions every day,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the PNP’s next challenge is to sustain reductions in crime while addressing public concerns over police conduct and accountability.

The PNP is also expected to strengthen community engagement, particularly in areas where satisfaction with police services remains low, while regional and local units work to sustain crime-reduction gains and ensure accurate and transparent crime reporting.