In the campaign against illegal gambling, three operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 8 individuals and the confiscation of illegal gambling items worth P1,789.00.

Meanwhile, in the campaign against wanted persons, 57 individuals were apprehended, including 14 Most Wanted Persons and 43 Other Wanted Persons.

As part of the campaign against loose firearms (Kontra Boga), Regional police operatives conducted 13 operations, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation, surrender, or recovery of 13 small arms.

In the intensified campaign against smuggled cigarettes, 27 operations were conducted, resulting in the seizure of contraband worth P2,498,480.00.

In the campaign against illegal mining, 12 operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals and the confiscation of mineral ores and heavy equipment valued at approximately P212,225.00.

Babagay said the law enforcement operations are aligned with the Chief PNP’s Focused Agenda and directives from the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG), to continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations to disrupt illegal activities, strengthen enforcement, and ensure accountability, furthering the vision of a Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.

Babagay commended the personnel for their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and order across the region.

“These operational achievements reflect our unyielding resolve to eradicate illegal drugs, curb criminality, and ensure the safety of every community in Northern Mindanao. We will maintain this strong momentum and leave no room for lawlessness to thrive,” he said.