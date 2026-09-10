The directive was issued after a police vehicle assigned to the Police Security and Protection Group was spotted traveling along Commonwealth Avenue without a license plate.

A photo of the vehicle was posted on social media by an automotive and mobility news website on 9 September and has since gone viral.

“We treat this matter with utmost seriousness, and I have already ordered an immediate investigation to ensure that all rules on vehicle identification and road compliance are strictly upheld without exception,” Nartatez said.

The PNP confirmed that the vehicle was registered to the PSPG but stressed that it must still comply with identification and license plate requirements.

Nartatez ordered the immediate accounting and inspection of motor pool assets assigned to the PSPG and other support units to verify that police vehicles have the required license plates and proper documentation.

He also ordered authorities to identify the driver, detail officer and immediate supervisor responsible for the vehicle’s operation. Any violation or administrative lapse will be addressed under PNP rules and due process, he said.

The directive is in line with orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure discipline and accountability across all police units.

“No personnel is above the law, and our handling of this incident reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the strict enforcement of due process within the organization,” Nartatez said.