The Pacific Partnership Medical Mission conducted a series of health, wellness and disaster preparedness activities in Barangay San Jose, Palo, Leyte, on 22 September, the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division said Wednesday.
The 8ID said the activities were part of Pacific Partnership’s continuing efforts to promote cooperation, share professional expertise and strengthen community capacity to respond to health concerns and emergencies.
Residents and local health personnel received medical services and joined professional engagements covering disaster management, nutrition, pharmacy, mental health, audiology, optometry, physical therapy, dental care, women’s health and food safety.
The 8ID said the activities aim to strengthen cooperation, preparedness and knowledge-sharing while helping communities improve their ability to protect the health and well-being of residents.
The division also reaffirmed its support for the Pacific Partnership Medical Mission, which provides essential health services while encouraging the exchange of expertise among participating medical professionals, local health workers, partner agencies and communities.