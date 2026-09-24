Police are now hunting motorcycle-riding gunmen who ambushed and opened fire on a vehicle driven by a female executive early Thursday morning in Makati City.

An initial report reaching Camp Crame noted that the incident happened minutes before 8 a.m., with Ruby Jeanne Carlos of Taguig City shot inside her white Nissan Tierra (CCB 2298) along Chino Roces Avenue, in front of Unibank and BDO, beside Oriental Place, Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City.

According to witnesses, the gunmen were wearing the uniform of ride-hailing motorcycle taxi Move It.

The suspects fired several shots at the victim's vehicle, hitting her in the leg and thigh before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to Makati Medical Center by a responding rescue ambulance from Barangay Pio del Pilar for medical treatment.

Investigators are looking into a possible work-related motive, subject to further investigation and case buildup.