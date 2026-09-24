The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has opened the Paraiso Linear Park as part of the agency’s Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, which involves the rehabilitation of Ungot Creek and the development of its surrounding area.

The opening was held in Barangay Paraiso, Tarlac City, this September, marking another milestone in efforts to rehabilitate waterways and provide communities with safe and accessible public spaces.

The newly completed linear park features shaded pergolas, trellises, pavilions, picnic tables, playground equipment, outdoor gym facilities, benches and footbridges, providing residents with additional areas for recreation, physical activities, relaxation and community interaction.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo called on residents and other stakeholders to take an active role in maintaining the park and protecting the waterway, emphasizing that the sustainability of the project depends on the continued cooperation of the community.

“Collective action is vital in keeping our waterways clean and ensuring that the benefits of rehabilitation are sustained for the communities that depend on them,” Pablo said.

He added that the development of the Paraiso Linear Park demonstrates how environmental rehabilitation can be complemented by community-oriented spaces that encourage people to appreciate and take part in protecting their local environment.

The project forms part of the DENR's continuing efforts under the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program to improve water quality, rehabilitate waterways and promote environmental stewardship through partnerships with local governments, communities and other stakeholders.

DENR Provincial Head Jowell Dellosa, together with Isagani Manalili, Capas Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer, and Amalia Fajardo, Camiling Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer, as well as other officials and personnel from the DENR regional and provincial offices, joined Pablo at the activity.