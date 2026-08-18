Kris Aquino shared that she has changed over the years, but may revisit her iconic "maarte" personality for a project.

The "Queen of All Media" admitted that the “maarte” side many Filipinos have come to know from her is no longer as strong as it used to be.

In a social media exchange with @darnstagram who commented "lol, gotta love her trademark kris kaartehan that only she can pull off," Aquino shared that she has mellowed with time and believes she has significantly toned down that part of her personality.

“Will you believe me if I say I am no longer as ‘maarte’? Kaya lang for the material to work I need to go back to how I was?” Aquino wrote.

The actress added that she would be open to doing a reality show to let fans see how much she has changed through the years.

“I would love to do a reality show para makita at marinig nyo how much I have toned down, in my opinion by at least 30 percent,” she said.

Aquino acknowledged that while others may still view her as “maarte,” she personally feels that her former level of fussiness has already become much more manageable.

“For most maarte pa rin, for me pang school library na,” she added.

Aquino recently appeared in Netflix’s campaign as its C.H.I.K.A. (Chief Head of Insights and Kontent Analysis), spotlighting homegrown films and series available on the streaming platform.