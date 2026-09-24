The program would cover condominium units in prime locations and make them available through Pag-IBIG Fund's lower-interest housing loans.

"With this new modality through Pag-IBIG Fund, we will enable private developers to sell more units, thus addressing inventory issues, while offering wider options for our homebuyers and access to best-located housing units at a lower price with low interest rates," Aliling said.

DHSUD and Pag-IBIG have yet to release the program's guidelines.

Aliling discussed the proposal during Tuesday's meeting of the Private Sector Advisory Council's real estate group with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

DHSUD said developers at the meeting expressed willingness to lower the selling prices of some units to qualify for the program.

The proposed scheme would also allow participating developers to count qualified units toward their balanced housing requirements.