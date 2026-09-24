Veteran broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano turned the spotlight on the people behind TV Patrol as the long-running newscast received another recognition for its work in Philippine television news.

TV Patrol was honored with the Media Excellence Award in News Reporting under the program category at the 2026 USTV+ Awards, an achievement Sembrano dedicated to the entire team responsible for bringing the newscast to audiences.

Rather than treating the recognition as an individual accomplishment, the TV Patrol anchor emphasized the collective effort involved in producing the program and fulfilling its commitment to viewers.

“Lahat kami nagtatrabaho ng lubos para sa inyo kaya naman sobra kaming humble sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta sa ABS-CBN,” Sembrano said.

Her message underscored the work that happens both in front of and behind the cameras, with anchors, reporters, producers and other members of the news organization contributing to each broadcast.

For Sembrano, the award also serves as encouragement for the team to continue its public-service mission and deliver news to Filipinos amid an ever-changing media landscape.

The recognition adds another milestone to TV Patrol, which has remained one of the most recognizable names in Philippine television news through decades of major national events and changes in broadcasting.

As the program celebrates its latest honor, Sembrano made clear that the achievement belongs to the people working together to keep the newscast going—and to the viewers whose continued support gives them another reason to carry on serving the public.