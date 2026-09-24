“If you know in your heart that you’re telling a story that’s worth telling, and at the same time that people will be able to learn something from it, to be inspired by it, go ahead. Do it. Panindigan mo lang,” Santos said.

For Santos, having the freedom to tell stories also comes with accountability. Whether the platform is film, television or digital media, she believes creators should carefully consider both their subject matter and the language they use.

One reason for that responsibility, she pointed out, is that creators do not always know exactly who is consuming their work. A message intended for one audience can easily reach people of different ages and backgrounds, making thoughtfulness an important part of the creative process.

Her advice ultimately comes down to conviction. If storytellers believe their work has something meaningful to communicate, Santos encourages them to pursue it—but they must also be willing to take responsibility for what they put into the world.

“If you cannot stand up for the story that you’re telling, then don’t tell it,” she stressed.

Santos’ remarks come as she received the Media Excellence Award in Culinary Heritage at the 2026 USTV+ Awards, adding another recognition to a career that has expanded beyond acting and into her longtime passion for food and culinary storytelling.

After decades in the entertainment industry, Santos’ message to emerging creators reflects a lesson shaped by experience: telling a story is not simply about attracting attention. It is also about knowing why that story deserves to be told—and having the courage to stand by it once it reaches the public.