The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has kicked off the 28th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair at the Megatrade Hall 2, 5th Floor, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on 23 September 2026, showcasing the best products in Region 3.
Around 151 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales showcased their quality and competitive products such as processed food, furniture, home furnishing, gifts and holiday decors, bags, jewelry, footwear, and novelty items.
Former president and current Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo led the ceremonial lighting of the Pampanga parol during the opening of the event, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and world-class products of Central Luzon’s creative industries.
The five-day event underscores the continuing growth of the region’s creative industry and the success of programs such as One Town, One Product (OTOP) in empowering local entrepreneurs.
More than a trade fair, the Likha ng Central Luzon is a platform where homegrown businesses meet new markets, forge valuable partnerships, and turn opportunities into growth.
It also provides buyers and consumers an opportunity to discover and experience the best quality products that Central Luzon has to offer.
This year’s Likha ng Central Luzon was organized in partnership with PhilExport 3, Regional Development Council 3, and Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation Inc.