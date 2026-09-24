The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has kicked off the 28th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair at the Megatrade Hall 2, 5th Floor, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on 23 September 2026, showcasing the best products in Region 3.

Around 151 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales showcased their quality and competitive products such as processed food, furniture, home furnishing, gifts and holiday decors, bags, jewelry, footwear, and novelty items.