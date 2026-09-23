Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) is upgrading its facilities and expanding domestic and international flight connections to support the province’s booming tourism sector. Operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC), the gateway is enhancing operational readiness and passenger experience as Bohol continues to solidify its reputation as a world-class destination.
Bohol-Panglao International Airport, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC), continues to strengthen its role as Bohol’s gateway to domestic and international travel.
BOHOL, PHILIPPINES — Bohol is known for its beaches, heritage, Chocolate Hills, and the country’s first and only UNESCO Global Geopark. As the province continues to attract travelers, Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC), is strengthening its connectivity and readiness to support the province’s tourism opportunities.
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BPIA currently provides direct domestic connections to Manila, Davao, El Nido, Iloilo, and Clark, while international services connect Bohol to Incheon and Busan in South Korea. Current weekly frequencies include 44 flights to Manila, 15 to Davao, four to El Nido, three to Iloilo, and two to Clark. International services include 14 weekly flights to Incheon and seven to Busan. These connections give Bohol access to both domestic travelers and international visitors, while providing a platform for airlines and tourism partners to develop additional capacity.
“Our objective is to help make Bohol easier to reach and ready to welcome more travelers. As the province strengthens its tourism sector, having the infrastructure to support direct and reliable access becomes increasingly important. BPIA’s role is to provide the connectivity and airport experience that can create more opportunities for the province and the travelers it welcomes,” said Rafael M. Aboitiz, Vice President and Head of Airports of Aboitiz InfraCapital.
Preparing Bohol to welcome more visitors
As connectivity grows, continued investment in airport infrastructure and operations is important to support travelers, airlines, and the province’s tourism ambitions.
At BPIA, recent improvements have focused on strengthening the reliability, safety, and functionality of airport facilities. These include the restoration of elevators, repairs to baggage carousel systems, preventive maintenance of passenger boarding bridges, assessments of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and maintenance of passenger weighing scales.
The airport has also undertaken critical facility inspections, fire protection system assessments, runway rubber removal, and runway friction testing as part of its ongoing safety and operational enhancement efforts.
BPIA is also strengthening its readiness to meet international aviation standards and accommodate a wider range of aircraft. The airport is now ready to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A330. This gives Bohol greater flexibility to accommodate higher-capacity services and strengthens the province’s readiness for more international route opportunities.
“BPIA is an important part of Bohol’s tourism ecosystem, so we want the airport to be ready not only for the travelers who come today, but also for the opportunities that stronger connectivity can bring to the province. Continued investment in our facilities and operations allows us to build that readiness while working closely with our airline, tourism, and government partners to create an airport environment that is ready to welcome more travelers to Bohol,” said Aldwin C. Uy, General Manager of ABAC.
Creating a better experience from arrival to departure
Beyond infrastructure and operations, BPIA is also enhancing the passenger experience through improvements across the terminal.
Frontline customer service training, stronger stakeholder engagement, dedicated feedback management, additional terminal seating, and improved wayfinding signage are helping make the airport experience more responsive to travelers. Initiatives to integrate terminal fees into the passenger journey are also being pursued to make airport processes more convenient.
The airport’s commercial environment is likewise evolving, with more retail and food and beverage offerings, including local businesses that give travelers opportunities to discover products and flavors associated with Bohol.
These improvements complement the province’s broader tourism offering, helping connect visitors not only to Bohol’s natural attractions but also to its cultural destinations, local enterprises, and communities.
As Bohol continues to develop as a destination, BPIA will continue strengthening the connectivity, infrastructure, and airport experience that help bring more people to the province.
About Aboitiz InfraCapital
Founded in 2015, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) is the Aboitiz Group’s infrastructure investment platform, developing and operating critical assets across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure.
Under AIC Water, AIC is a developer and operator of a 320 million liters per day portfolio, which empowers communities with sustainable water. This includes the country’s largest private bulk water project through Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao City and a desalination plant in Lapu-Lapu City. In addition, through AIC Estate Water, it provides end-to-end water and wastewater services across the 2,000-hectare footprint of Aboitiz Economic Estates. AIC Water also holds a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., the country’s fourth largest water concessionaire.
Under AIC Airports, AIC also operates Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol, the country’s second-, seventh-, and tenth-busiest gateways, respectively.
Finally, under Digital Infrastructure, AIC builds and operates telecommunication towers and supporting infrastructure through Unity Digital Infrastructure,