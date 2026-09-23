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BPIA currently provides direct domestic connections to Manila, Davao, El Nido, Iloilo, and Clark, while international services connect Bohol to Incheon and Busan in South Korea. Current weekly frequencies include 44 flights to Manila, 15 to Davao, four to El Nido, three to Iloilo, and two to Clark. International services include 14 weekly flights to Incheon and seven to Busan. These connections give Bohol access to both domestic travelers and international visitors, while providing a platform for airlines and tourism partners to develop additional capacity.

“Our objective is to help make Bohol easier to reach and ready to welcome more travelers. As the province strengthens its tourism sector, having the infrastructure to support direct and reliable access becomes increasingly important. BPIA’s role is to provide the connectivity and airport experience that can create more opportunities for the province and the travelers it welcomes,” said Rafael M. Aboitiz, Vice President and Head of Airports of Aboitiz InfraCapital.

Preparing Bohol to welcome more visitors

As connectivity grows, continued investment in airport infrastructure and operations is important to support travelers, airlines, and the province’s tourism ambitions.

At BPIA, recent improvements have focused on strengthening the reliability, safety, and functionality of airport facilities. These include the restoration of elevators, repairs to baggage carousel systems, preventive maintenance of passenger boarding bridges, assessments of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and maintenance of passenger weighing scales.

The airport has also undertaken critical facility inspections, fire protection system assessments, runway rubber removal, and runway friction testing as part of its ongoing safety and operational enhancement efforts.

BPIA is also strengthening its readiness to meet international aviation standards and accommodate a wider range of aircraft. The airport is now ready to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A330. This gives Bohol greater flexibility to accommodate higher-capacity services and strengthens the province’s readiness for more international route opportunities.

“BPIA is an important part of Bohol’s tourism ecosystem, so we want the airport to be ready not only for the travelers who come today, but also for the opportunities that stronger connectivity can bring to the province. Continued investment in our facilities and operations allows us to build that readiness while working closely with our airline, tourism, and government partners to create an airport environment that is ready to welcome more travelers to Bohol,” said Aldwin C. Uy, General Manager of ABAC.

Creating a better experience from arrival to departure

Beyond infrastructure and operations, BPIA is also enhancing the passenger experience through improvements across the terminal.

Frontline customer service training, stronger stakeholder engagement, dedicated feedback management, additional terminal seating, and improved wayfinding signage are helping make the airport experience more responsive to travelers. Initiatives to integrate terminal fees into the passenger journey are also being pursued to make airport processes more convenient.

The airport’s commercial environment is likewise evolving, with more retail and food and beverage offerings, including local businesses that give travelers opportunities to discover products and flavors associated with Bohol.

These improvements complement the province’s broader tourism offering, helping connect visitors not only to Bohol’s natural attractions but also to its cultural destinations, local enterprises, and communities.

As Bohol continues to develop as a destination, BPIA will continue strengthening the connectivity, infrastructure, and airport experience that help bring more people to the province.