The 74th edition of Manila FAME returns on October 15–17, 2026, showcasing hundreds of original Filipino home, fashion, and lifestyle designs. Under the theme "Bloom," Asia Pacific's second-longest-running trade show honors local craftsmanship and material mastery, bridging traditional heritage with contemporary global luxury.
At the center of the exhibition, the Design Commune features curator Tony Gonzales collaborating with 20 manufacturers and five emerging design talents to unveil 90 home decor pieces emphasizing human touch over artificial intelligence. Expanding the initiative, designer Josef Crisanto leads a holiday showcase of 40 bespoke pieces centered on themes of reflection and rebirth.
Rounding out the event, curator Milo Naval leads "Home at FAME," a modern, minimalist collection highlighting organic forms, natural materials, and sustainable design. Partnering with second-generation heritage manufacturers, the showcase underscores the enduring vitality and strength of Philippine product design.
Contemporaneo
A champion of sustainable innovation, Contemporaneo elevates eco-conscious craftsmanship to an art form, breathing new life into discarded wood chips through striking, sculptured silhouettes. For its curated collection, the brand debuts a bar cabinet, totem pole, console, and center and drink tables—each richly finished in its signature upcycled marquetry.
Over at the Philippine Components showcase, the focus shifts to pure architectural drama, as intricate wall panels utilize rhythmic, repetitive motifs to construct mesmerizing optical illusions.
Art Meets Craft
What makes home decor from Art Meets Craft stand out is its vibrant bursts of color, bright unconventional patterns, and unique silhouettes. The designers took this to another level and challenged them with a floor lamp inspired by balloon models, a taffy candy-inspired accent chair, and animal prints imprinted on unconventionally shaped chairs and sofa.
Nature’s Legacy
At the forefront of sustainable design and material innovation, Cebu-based Nature’s Legacy transforms natural waste and raw organic elements into internationally certified materials that bridge the circular economy with modern luxury. Under the direction of President and CEO Pete Delantar, the brand turns to an ethereal muse for its latest collection: the weightless, effervescent playfulness of bubbles. That foamy lather is captured in sculpted table lamps, candle holders, and vases that marry eco-conscious crafting with fluid, poetic form.
Bon Ace
A master of material innovation, Bon Ace elevates shells, resin, and natural elements into high-end decor, bespoke hardware, and fashion accessories. For its latest showcase, the brand presents a tray inspired by the rich depths of midnight, and a sculpted stool—each piece reflecting its signature inlay techniques and exquisite material manipulation.
Lija by That One Piece
Fusing artisanal tradition with a clean, contemporary silhouette, Lija by That One Piece turns natural elements into statement lighting and refined home accents. The brand will debut a luminous collection of tabletop decor, sculptural pendants, and decorative boxes crafted from tinted fossilized leaves. Arranged in rhythmic, repetitive patterns, each piece offers a striking play of texture and vibrant color.
South East Metro Arts
Transforming Mt. Pinatubo’s historic volcanic ash into artful composite furniture and metalwork, South East Metro Arts (SEMA) crafts distinctive pieces for contemporary global interiors. Aligning with this season’s Bloom theme, the brand unveils a collection of lighting and sculptural accents inspired by native flora—champaca, ylang-ylang, and bird of paradise. Through signature material innovation, SEMA translates these botanical motifs into striking home decor that brings the organic elegance of nature indoors.
Jalikee
Renowned for its mastery of seasonal artistry, Jalikee brings a soulful dimension to the holiday showcase. Translating spiritual heritage into striking, handcrafted accents, the brand turns to Palm Sunday traditions, majestic trees, and classic nativity mangers for its latest collection—reimagining sacred motifs into expressive, modern heirlooms for the festive home.
Natureline Enterprises
Championing eco-conscious design, Natureline Enterprise transforms locally sourced materials into artisanal woven lighting and home accents. For its newest collection, the brand relies on expert hand-weaving to craft organic tabletop eggs made of straw, a striking nine-pointed star, and a classic parol (Christmas lantern) cleverly designed to double as a chime—bringing warmth, sound, and natural elegance to modern interiors.
Experience these latest collections firsthand at Manila FAME, where heritage craftsmanship blooms into contemporary vision. Here, every piece—painstakingly carved, woven, forged, and hand-hammered—tells a story of relentless material innovation and the flourishing future of Philippine design.
Step inside to meet the visionaries and master artisans nurturing this creative evolution, explore curated settings, and discover bespoke, proudly Filipino-made designs that bring the full spectrum of Bloom to life.
Manila FAME is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Discover more and register at https://fameplus.com/manila_fame/.