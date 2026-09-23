The 74th edition of Manila FAME returns on October 15–17, 2026, showcasing hundreds of original Filipino home, fashion, and lifestyle designs. Under the theme "Bloom," Asia Pacific's second-longest-running trade show honors local craftsmanship and material mastery, bridging traditional heritage with contemporary global luxury.

At the center of the exhibition, the Design Commune features curator Tony Gonzales collaborating with 20 manufacturers and five emerging design talents to unveil 90 home decor pieces emphasizing human touch over artificial intelligence. Expanding the initiative, designer Josef Crisanto leads a holiday showcase of 40 bespoke pieces centered on themes of reflection and rebirth.

Rounding out the event, curator Milo Naval leads "Home at FAME," a modern, minimalist collection highlighting organic forms, natural materials, and sustainable design. Partnering with second-generation heritage manufacturers, the showcase underscores the enduring vitality and strength of Philippine product design.

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