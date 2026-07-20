Enchanted Kingdom (EK) is celebrating the birthday of its iconic Storyverse character, Eldar the Wizard, with a month-long lineup of attractions, promotions, and community activities culminating in the Eldar's Birthday Bash on 25 July.
The celebration, part of EK's Love Saribuhay campaign, will feature parades, live shows, games, character appearances, giveaways, and other family-friendly activities at the Spaceport Grounds. The event also coincides with the anniversary of the theme park's soft opening more than three decades ago.
Ahead of the grand celebration, EK launched Eldar's Birthday Bash Community Outreach Program, bringing performances, treats, and activities to selected foundations and orphanages in Laguna.
Guests can also catch a new seasonal show featuring EK's Storyverse characters in a special dance party honoring Eldar.
The park has likewise introduced themed food offerings, including Eldar's Meal at Amazon Grill and LaunchTime restaurants, chicken inasal available at selected snack stations, and Eldar's Purple Brew at Tropical Coolers.
New Eldar-themed merchandise, including pillows, purses, and bags, is now available, while Rialto 4D and Eldar's Photo Hub have launched a new face recognition feature that allows guests to conveniently access their photos.
In-park partners are also joining the celebration, with Dairy Queen offering the exclusive Eldar's Hat Dilly Bar and Purple Yam Blizzard as its Blizzard of the Month.
As part of the festivities, EK is extending its operating hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday to Sunday until 30 August, before shifting to Thursdays through Sundays beginning 1 September.
Guests visiting from 24 to 26 July can also avail of Eldar's Birthday Bundle for P1,400, which includes a Regular Day Pass, complimentary treats from participating food and retail outlets, access to seasonal activities, and reserved seating for the 25 July birthday celebration.