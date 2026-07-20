Ahead of the grand celebration, EK launched Eldar's Birthday Bash Community Outreach Program, bringing performances, treats, and activities to selected foundations and orphanages in Laguna.

Guests can also catch a new seasonal show featuring EK's Storyverse characters in a special dance party honoring Eldar.

The park has likewise introduced themed food offerings, including Eldar's Meal at Amazon Grill and LaunchTime restaurants, chicken inasal available at selected snack stations, and Eldar's Purple Brew at Tropical Coolers.

New Eldar-themed merchandise, including pillows, purses, and bags, is now available, while Rialto 4D and Eldar's Photo Hub have launched a new face recognition feature that allows guests to conveniently access their photos.

In-park partners are also joining the celebration, with Dairy Queen offering the exclusive Eldar's Hat Dilly Bar and Purple Yam Blizzard as its Blizzard of the Month.