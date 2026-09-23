The figure offered another glimpse into Eala’s expanding international profile, this time in the worlds of fashion, celebrity and digital media.

Her New York Fashion Week debut placed her alongside several prominent athletes who joined the festivities, including basketball stars Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek, as well as celebrated gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

For Eala, the fashion appearance came shortly after another significant showing in New York — her campaign at the US Open.

The Filipina advanced to the third round after defeating Oleksandra Oliynykova, 6-1, 6-4. Her run eventually ended against Iva Jovic in a tightly contested three-set encounter, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7.

Her transition from competing at one of tennis’ biggest tournaments to appearing at one of fashion’s most visible gatherings highlighted the increasingly broad reach of the young athlete’s public profile.

Eala was also not the only Filipino personality who made an impact during New York Fashion Week.

Fashion and entertainment personality Heart Evangelista generated an estimated $5.6 million in media value from seven shows she attended, according to the same Lefty data. The report placed her behind Thai actress Love, who reportedly registered $6.7 million.

Other personalities cited among the notable media-value generators included Thai influencer Thanachok Siriwiraphan, actress Lingling Kwong and BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

While Eala built her name through tennis, her $502,000 estimated media impact at the Calvin Klein show suggests that international interest surrounding her is increasingly reaching audiences outside sports.

For the Filipina athlete, New York became the setting for two very different stages — first with a racket in hand at the US Open and then under the fashion spotlight at her New York Fashion Week debut.