Bianca Umali has spoken candidly about forgiveness, healing and her decision to give longtime boyfriend Ruru Madrid another chance, revealing that prayer played an important role in the process.

During her September 22 appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Bianca was asked how she found it in her heart to forgive Ruru following challenges in their relationship.

Her first answer was simple: “Panalangin.”

Bianca explained that her understanding of forgiveness comes not only from her relationship with Ruru but also from painful experiences she has encountered throughout her life.

“I have gotten hurt by not just people but circumstances in life so many times. And I think there’s nothing wrong with forgiving,” she shared.

For the actress, offering someone another chance does not mean immediately forgetting the pain or pretending that nothing happened. She stressed that forgiveness involves a process and that a person should be allowed enough time to heal before deciding whether to welcome someone back into their life.

“You’ll never know if it’s worth lasting if you don’t try,” Bianca said. “But at the same time, when you give forgiveness, I believe that it’s okay to take your time.”

She added that forgiveness should not be treated as something that must be given instantly.

“When we forgive, there is a process. There are questions. Are you healed enough to accept the person in return? It takes time to heal,” she explained.

Bianca emphasized the importance of respecting one’s own pace, whether the eventual decision is simply to forgive or to give the relationship another opportunity.

“When you forgive, you honor the time that you need. But also to forgive someone or to give someone a second chance, there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said.

She then shared the belief that continues to guide her perspective on forgiveness.

“Kung ang Ama po ay kayang magpatawad. Ano pa po kaya tayong mga tao?”

For Bianca, forgiveness does not erase what happened. Instead, it can come after reflection, prayer and healing—a personal journey that ultimately allowed her to open her heart once again.