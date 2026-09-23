Bondad explained that someone had asked him whether he was going to Thailand, prompting him to answer, “No, I’m not going to Thailand.”

The punchline was supposed to come immediately afterward.

“Then right after, I posted, ‘I am flying to Thailand.’ I know it’s a dad joke. It’s my sarcasm,” he explained.

However, the follow-up apparently failed to appear, leaving only his first statement visible. By the time Bondad woke up, the post had already generated strong reactions and plenty of questions about whether his Thailand trip had been called off.

“I wake up, ‘Oh my gosh, World War III.’ I don’t know what is happening. People are taking it way serious,” he recalled.

Rather than immediately correcting the misunderstanding, Bondad decided to watch the online conversation continue.

“And then I was like, you know what, I will not clarify. This is good marketing,” he said.

The mystery has now been settled with Bondad’s arrival in Thailand. What began as a sarcastic joke—and an unfortunate missing follow-up—ultimately became an unexpected source of attention for the reigning Mister International.

With Bondad now physically in Thailand, the question over whether he would make the trip has been answered once and for all. The brief social media controversy may have created confusion, but it also succeeded in keeping pageant followers talking about what the Filipino titleholder would do next.