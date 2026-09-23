For Marvin, their bond is rooted in a genuine affection for each other that extends beyond their work in front of the cameras.

“’Yung pagmamahalan, tulad ng sinasabi ni Jolina, I guess that’s something na hindi magbabago. Mahal na mahal namin ang isa’t isa, mapa-personal man o trabaho,” Marvin shared.

He believes that deep friendship and mutual affection are also behind the chemistry audiences continue to recognize whenever they perform together.

“And that’s something na, I guess, kaya ’yung magic na natutuwa kaming na-e-enjoy n’yo whenever we perform ay nandoon pa rin,” he added.

Their reunion in Mommy Guard gives longtime supporters another opportunity to see Marvin and Jolina together onscreen, while introducing their partnership to a new generation of viewers.

Through the years, both stars have built separate careers and lives away from their famous tandem, but their friendship has remained intact. Their latest project shows that the connection audiences embraced years ago can evolve without disappearing.

For Marvin, that lasting affection—personally and professionally—is precisely why the MarJo magic continues to feel natural whenever they share the screen.

With Mommy Guard coming soon to TV5, Marvin and Jolina are ready to bring that familiar chemistry back to television, this time carrying with them decades of friendship, shared memories and an enduring love for each other.