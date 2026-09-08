“After months of preparation, SSS LoanLite is finally here. Qualified members can now apply through the UnionDigital Bank mobile application, making access to short-term financial assistance more convenient and secure,” de Claro said.

LoanLite is a digital microloan facility for short-term financial needs and is intended as an alternative to informal and potentially predatory lenders.

It is also the first SSS loan facility for employed members that allows qualified private-sector workers to apply through a participating bank’s mobile app without the employer certification normally required for conventional SSS loans.

Members may borrow from P1,000 to P20,000, depending on the average of their 12 latest monthly salary credits.

Repayment terms are 15, 30, 60 or 90 days, with an interest rate of 8 percent per year, or about 0.67 percent per month.

SSS said eligible applications may be processed within minutes, subject to verification, system processing and requirements set by SSS and the participating bank.

To qualify, members must meet requirements under SSS Circular No. 2026-005, including at least 36 total contributions and at least six posted monthly contributions in the 12 months before applying.

Applicants must also have no past-due short-term member loans or active SSS Micro Loan and must maintain an account with the participating financial institution.

Repayments will generally be collected through automatic debit from the account where the loan proceeds were credited.

“SSS LoanLite is part of our broader effort to expand access to formal financial services and protect our members from predatory lending,” de Claro said.

SSS reminded members to apply only through the official UnionDigital Bank mobile app and avoid individuals or third parties offering to process applications.

The agency said it is also working with three other participating financial institutions to roll out LoanLite through their respective digital platforms.