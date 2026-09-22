The increased allocation will also help BuCor address the operational demands of managing correctional facilities nationwide.

These include the provision of essential services, the improvement of living conditions, the strengthening of healthcare and mental health programs, and the implementation of education, livelihood, and skills-development initiatives.

The BuCor has expressed its gratitude to the House of Representatives after the Department of Justice (DOJ), to which the agency is attached, successfully hurdled the Congressional Budget Plenary Hearings.

Catapang thanked the legislators for their continued support and constructive engagement during the budget deliberations.

He said the agency remains committed to working closely with members of the House of Representatives, particularly party-list representatives who have consistently advocated for the rights and welfare of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Catapang specifically acknowledged the offices of Representatives Sarah Jane Elago of GABRIELA, Percy Cendaña of AKBAYAN, and Renee Louise Co of KABATAAN for their support and participation in discussions concerning corrections reform. He said their efforts contribute to the continuing improvement of programs focused on the protection of PDL rights, their reformation, and their overall well-being.

“BuCor values the partnership and support of our legislators in advancing meaningful reforms in the correctional system,” Catapang said. “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the House of Representatives as we pursue programs that uphold the dignity, rights, and welfare of persons deprived of liberty.”

The Director General emphasized that cooperation among government institutions is essential to achieving a humane, secure, and rehabilitative corrections system.

He noted that budget hearings provide an important venue for agencies to present their priorities, explain operational requirements, and respond to the concerns of lawmakers and the public.

The public was assured by Catapang that Bucor funds are used responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with national priorities as he reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its mandate of safekeeping and reformation.

He also pledged to continue working with lawmakers and other partners to develop policies and programs that provide PDLs with opportunities for personal change, preparation for reintegration, and a more productive life after release.