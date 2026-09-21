In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said on Monday that they were halting "pool" coverage of the White House -- where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day -- in solidarity with CNN.

CNN had been scheduled to serve Monday as the White House TV pool.

"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said in a statement.

The result is an almost unprecedented test of wills between the Trump administration and the press, in a critical week during which Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting the White House.

Media 'like cancer'

There will be no live TV of Trump's meetings with foreign leaders at the UN in New York, an annual forum that is closely watched around the world.

Meanwhile the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the giant granite helipad on the South Lawn was only streamed on the White House's website -- and Trump's comments were completely inaudible.

Several photo news organizations working at the White House, including AFP, decided to delay the release of photographs of Trump at the helipad in solidarity with the three banned media organizations.

Trump was unrepentant, branding the media a "cancer" and a threat to national security.

"The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America."

Vice President JD Vance -- a former CNN commentator before his move into politics -- accused the outlets of disseminating "left-wing propaganda."

"They can still report. They still have the access to free speech. They're just not going to get an office in the White House anymore," he told reporters.

Trump's ban however went further than simply revoking office space from the outlets.

Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were denied any access to the White House grounds on Saturday and had their passes confiscated.

In their lawsuit, the three organizations asked for a temporary restraining order against the ban on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which upholds the right to a free press.

"This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles," the organizations said in a court filing.

A US district judge set a hearing on the complaint for Wednesday.