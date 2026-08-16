Authorities said the incident began at around 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 15 when the management of Artemis Place along Filmore Street in Barangay Palanan reported the discovery of an unexploded green Mk2 hand fragmentation grenade inside Unit 403, which had been rented by the suspect and his live-in partner.

Responding officers from the Makati City Police Station secured the area while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted a rendered safe procedure on the grenade.

A search of unattended belongings inside the unit later yielded a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, two light brown tablets believed to be ecstasy, and identification photos of the suspect, police said.

After learning that Lin had also rented another unit in the same building, police proceeded to Unit 306 where they found him with a 25-year-old female companion.

During a search witnessed by building representatives and local officials, authorities recovered from the suspect a Springfield caliber .45 pistol with serial number XD650980, a Swiss knife, a purple sachet containing suspected shabu, and a glass tube pipe with suspected marijuana residue.

Charges are being prepared against Lin for alleged violations of the law penalizing illegal possession of explosives;the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; and Batas Pambansa Blg. 6 on illegal possession of deadly weapons.