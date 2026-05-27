Chinese posing as ‘Pinoy’ nabbed in Palawan

A Chinese national accused of posing as a Filipino citizen was arrested in Palawan as immigration authorities intensified their nationwide crackdown on illegal and undesirable foreign nationals, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Wednesday.
The arrest of 39-year-old Xu Haishen in Roxas, Palawan, highlighted what the BI described as a growing effort to run down foreigners allegedly using fake identities or violating Philippine immigration laws.
Operatives from the BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit apprehended Xu on May 12 after receiving derogatory information about his activities and verifying allegations that he had been misrepresenting himself as a Filipino citizen.
Authorities said Xu admitted during the operation that he had been using another identity. Immigration officials also tagged him as a potential threat to public interest and national security.
The operation was carried out with assistance from multiple government intelligence and security agencies.
In a separate operation a day earlier, BI agents arrested 38-year-old Nigerian national Joshua Esosa Osarhiemen in Cauayan City, Isabela for allegedly violating the conditions of his stay and overstaying in the country.
Both foreigners underwent booking and documentation procedures before being transferred to the BI Warden Facility, where deportation proceedings are now underway.
BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrests were part of the administration’s intensified campaign against illegal foreign nationals following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
“We are relentless in our efforts to locate, arrest, and deport foreign nationals who violate our immigration laws or attempt to deceive authorities,” Viado said.
“The President has made it clear that the Philippines will not serve as a sanctuary for illegal aliens, fraudsters, or individuals who threaten public order and national security,” he added.
Viado also warned foreign nationals residing in the country to strictly comply with Philippine immigration laws or risk arrest and deportation.