Chinese posing as ‘Pinoy’ nabbed in Palawan

In a separate operation a day earlier, BI agents arrested 38-year-old Nigerian national Joshua Esosa Osarhiemen in Cauayan City, Isabela for allegedly violating the conditions of his stay and overstaying in the country.

Both foreigners underwent booking and documentation procedures before being transferred to the BI Warden Facility, where deportation proceedings are now underway.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrests were part of the administration’s intensified campaign against illegal foreign nationals following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are relentless in our efforts to locate, arrest, and deport foreign nationals who violate our immigration laws or attempt to deceive authorities,” Viado said.

“The President has made it clear that the Philippines will not serve as a sanctuary for illegal aliens, fraudsters, or individuals who threaten public order and national security,” he added.

Viado also warned foreign nationals residing in the country to strictly comply with Philippine immigration laws or risk arrest and deportation.