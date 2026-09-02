The court also ordered each of them to pay a P2-million fine.

Court records showed that Tan and Ong were recipients of a shipment of workbench tables from Malaysia that arrived at the Philippine Skylander Incorporated International Cargo Terminal at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport complex in Pasay City in October 2020.

During an examination of the shipment, Bureau of Customs personnel discovered a suspicious substance concealed in 12 plastic tea bags inside the package. The substance was later confirmed to be shabu.

Acting on the BOC report and information from a consignee tasked with delivering the shipment to Cabanatuan City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency launched an entrapment operation in which the two accused received the contraband.

The court ruled that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the illegal importation of dangerous drugs and conspiracy between the accused. It also upheld the integrity of the chain of custody of the seized drugs.

“May this serve as a warning to the world that the Philippines is no haven for illegal drugs, especially in this Bagong Pilipinas era where the rule of law prevails at all times,” Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said.