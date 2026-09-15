“The presence and the track would indicate that they were conducting surveillance or research activities. As to any report of drilling activities, there was none that was confirmed,” Trinidad said.

He said the vessels did not remain stationary, which would be expected if drilling operations were being conducted.

“To be able to conduct drilling activities, it should be stationary,” Trinidad said, adding that the AFP's monitoring systems and coordination with other government agencies also detected no such activity.

Trinidad said the government continues to monitor and verify reports involving activities in the West Philippine Sea.

“We maintain close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard here and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources,” he said.

The AFP's position on Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal and the Batanes group of islands is anchored on Philippine domestic and international law, including the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, Trinidad said.

He said Bajo de Masinloc is a high-tide elevation over which the Philippines exercises sovereignty, while Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation within the country's exclusive economic zone, where the Philippines has sovereign rights over the waters.

Trinidad also said the Batanes group of islands is part of Philippine territory.

He added that the BRP Sierra Madre, a commissioned Philippine Navy vessel grounded at Ayungin Shoal, would remain there, with the AFP continuing to support and sustain its presence.