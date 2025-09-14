Love Bus revival, Libreng Sakay seen as lifeline for Filipinos

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairperson Atty. Teofilo E. Guadiz III on Sunday lauded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for reviving the iconic Love Bus and sustaining the Libreng Sakay program, saying the initiatives highlight the government’s commitment to Filipino commuters.

Love Bus nostalgia



First launched in the 1970s, the Love Bus officially returned on Saturday, 13 September, coinciding with President Marcos’ 68th birthday. Guadiz said the relaunch not only rekindles memories of affordable and efficient travel but also addresses today’s demand for safe, reliable, and dignified public transport.

“President Marcos’ vision through the Love Bus reflects his deep concern for the comfort, convenience, and dignity of our riding public,” he said.

Libreng Sakay for Filipinos



Guadiz also underscored the importance of the Libreng Sakay program, particularly along the EDSA Carousel route, where millions of commuters benefit from free rides amid rising fuel prices and the high cost of living.

“The Libreng Sakay is more than a subsidy; it is a lifeline for workers, students, and ordinary citizens who depend on public transport every day,” Guadiz said.

Aligned with transport modernization



According to Guadiz, both the Love Bus and Libreng Sakay complement the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), which seeks to build a safer, more sustainable, and commuter-friendly transport system.

“Transport reform is not only about modernizing vehicles, but also about giving Filipinos hope and relief,” he added.

Accessibility for seniors and PWDs



During the re-launch, President Marcos emphasized that the new Love Bus fleet consists of electric buses equipped with ramps and accessibility features for persons with disabilities and senior citizens. He noted that the initiative aims to ease commuting woes while minimizing air pollution.

“Sana po rito sa ating Love Bus ay maging mas maginhawa po ang inyong araw pagpunta sa trabaho at maging sa pag-uwi,” Marcos said.

“Tangkilikin po ninyo ang ating bagong Love Bus para makabawas pasahe, makapag-savings ng kaunti, mabawasan ang traffic, mabawasan ang pollution dahil nga electric, at malaki rin na tulong ito para sa ating sitwasyon dito sa Metro Manila,” he added.

The project forms part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Persons with Disabilities – Electric Transportation Service (PWD-ETS), under its Sustainable Livelihood Program in partnership with Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the pilot program not only provides accessible transport but also offers livelihood opportunities for PWD associations.

“Isa sa inisyatibo ng ating Pangulo na mabigyan ng konbinyente, ligtas, at libre na sakay ang mga mamamayan natin patungo sa iba’t ibang dako ng mga pinagtatrabahuhan nila,” Gatchalian said.