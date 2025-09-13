'Love Bus' returns with modern, inclusive ride for commuters

The streets of Metro Manila welcomed the return of the iconic Love Bus, relaunched on 13 September at the Valenzuela Gateway Complex as part of the "Handog ng Pangulo" service caravan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their son Simon, led the ceremonial send-off, reviving a transport symbol that once captured the imagination of commuters in the 1970s.

Unlike its retro predecessor, today’s Love Bus is powered with purpose. The project is part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Sustainable Livelihood Program through the Persons with Disabilities–Electric Transportation Service (PWD-ETS) in partnership with Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines. The new fleet highlights not only clean energy but also inclusive mobility, designed to benefit persons with disabilities while serving the commuting public.

Cabinet members stood alongside the First Family in the relaunch. Present were DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, and Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also joined, along with local officials led by Valenzuela City Mayor Weslie Gatchalian, Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, Valenzuela 1st District Rep. Kenneth Gatchalian, and Vice Mayor Marlon Alejandrino.

From the DSWD, Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez, Undersecretary Evelyn Aribon, Assistant Secretary Edmon Monteverde, Assistant Secretary Ulysses Hermogenes Aguilar, and Sustainable Livelihood Program Director Marife Leon took part in the ceremony. GET Philippines President Freddie Tinga also expressed support for the deployment of the electric Love Bus units.

With the new rollout, the Love Bus once again serves as more than just a ride. It is envisioned as a modern, environment-friendly symbol of unity and care for vulnerable sectors. The revival underscores government efforts to combine nostalgia with innovation, bringing back a classic in a form that meets the demands of a sustainable and inclusive future.