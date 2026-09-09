Artes said six electric buses were donated by private companies and local governments. Robinsons Land and Megaworld provided two units each, while Antipolo City and the Rizal provincial government donated one each.

“So far wala pa kasi the six buses were all donated. Two from Robinsons Land, two from Megaworld and one each from Antipolo City and Province of Rizal,” Artes said in a Viber message.

Each bus reportedly cost P5 million and can accommodate 30 passengers. The units are expected to make five to six trips daily, depending on demand.

Artes said the MMDA planned to procure more units and expand the fleet to 12 buses. The additional units will undergo public bidding.

“If you will notice, there is no public transportation servicing commuters on that route. Passengers need to wait for UV Express from Rizal, Antipolo, and QC, as chance passengers, hoping that someone will alight in that area for them to fill in,” Artes said.

Under a partnership signed in March, the MMDA will manage the routes and provide enforcement and infrastructure support, while Global Electric Transport Philippines will operate and maintain the buses.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto joined the first lady at the launch at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City.