Love Bus is back: Free, electric, and rolling across Manila

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. marked his 68th birthday by bringing back a beloved piece of Filipino transportation history — the iconic “Love Bus” — offering free rides for commuters.

On Saturday, the President led the official launch of the Love Bus “Libreng Sakay” program at the Valenzuela Gateway Complex, signaling the revival of the 1970s-era transit icon with free rides for commuters across Metro Manila.

The new fleet of 20 fully electric Love Buses offers free, accessible transport for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all times.

For other commuters, free rides are available during peak hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. As a special treat, rides will be free for everyone for the entire month of September in celebration of the program’s launch.

“This is more than just a nostalgic return of a Metro Manila icon. It’s a step forward toward a safer, greener, and more inclusive public transport system,” President Marcos said.

The President arrived at the venue aboard one of the new Love Buses, joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and their son Joseph Simon Marcos, personally experiencing the upgraded service and highlighting the administration’s commitment to public transport reform.

Each electric Love Bus is equipped with 20 seats, standing room for 10, and space for four wheelchairs. It also has accessibility ramps and features designed for PWDs.

Operating hours will run from 5 AM to 10 AM, serving multiple routes throughout Metro Manila. Commuters must download and register through the Love Bus mobile app, currently available on Android and soon to be released on the Apple App Store.

The project is a collaboration between the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Global Electric Transport, aiming to reduce urban congestion and carbon emissions while prioritizing inclusivity.

The President previously teased the return of the Love Bus during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 28 July, describing it as a symbol of “modern, people-centered transport.”

Originally introduced in the 1970s by the President’s mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, the Love Bus was the Philippines’ first air-conditioned bus service and quickly became an icon of Manila’s urban development and progress.

Following successful pilot runs in Cebu and Davao in July, the Metro Manila launch brings the project to a broader audience, with further expansions expected in the coming months.

With the relaunch of the Love Bus, the Marcos administration is signaling both a nod to history and a vision for a cleaner, more equitable future in public transport.