Rayver Cruz appears to be giving fans another reason to get excited about the future of his relationship with Julie Anne San Jose.

During his appearance on Your Honor, the actor and dancer was asked about people who have been eagerly waiting for him and Julie Anne to eventually walk down the aisle.

Rayver made it clear that when it comes to the woman he wants to spend his life with, he already knows where his heart belongs.

“Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na siya na talaga ’yung gusto kong makasama habambuhay,” Rayver said.

While he stopped short of revealing specific wedding plans or a timeline, Rayver had a playful assurance for those becoming impatient over the possibility of hearing wedding bells for the couple.

“Dun lang sa mga naiinip, kesa sa akin pa po na mas naiinip, sinisigurado ko sa inyo hindi naman din ’yan magtatagal nang matagal pa na iniisip ninyo,” he shared.

His statement immediately adds another layer of excitement surrounding his relationship with Julie Anne, as the two have long been open about their love and affection for each other.

Rather than announcing an engagement or wedding date, Rayver’s words offered a glimpse of how seriously he views their future together. For him, the important question of who he wants beside him for life already seems to have an answer.

For now, fans will simply have to wait for Rayver and Julie Anne to take their relationship to its next chapter—on their own time and when they are ready to share it with everyone.