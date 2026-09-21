Police said the suspects, all residents of Narvacan, were caught in the act of playing tong-its with bet money.

The suspects included two 65-year-old widows and a 26-year-old single man, all vendors, at the first table. At the second table were three women, aged 72, 74 and 62, all widows and unemployed.

Authorities confiscated two sets of playing cards, two monobloc chairs, a wooden chair, two steel chairs, a wooden table, an improvised chair, a yellow towel and P4,516 in bet money.

The six suspects and the confiscated items were brought to the Narvacan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Police said the operation was conducted for alleged violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling.