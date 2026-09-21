A farmer remained missing after he allegedly fell into the Libeg/Abra River while panning for gold in Barangay Patungcaleo, Quirino, Ilocos Sur, authorities said.

The missing farmer was identified as Darwin Lucain y Dumayag, of legal age, married, a farmer and resident of Sitio Madapoy, Barangay Patungcaleo.

The incident was reported to the Quirino Municipal Police Station at around 7 a.m. on September 20, a day after the reported incident.

According to the report, Lucain was with his brother-in-law, Fernand Langwey, at around 3 p.m. on September 19 as they prepared to return home after panning for gold along the Libeg River.

Lucain, however, proceeded to another site to continue panning. While doing so, he allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure, causing him to fall into the river and be swept away by the current.

Langwey immediately attempted to locate and rescue Lucain but was unable to find him. He then sought assistance from their companions who were also engaged in gold-panning activities in the area.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities and other responders continuing efforts to locate Lucain.

As of the latest report, Lucain remained missing.