The declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines by then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. stands as one of the most defining, complex, and fiercely contested chapters in modern Southeast Asian history. Spanning over a decades of centralized control, the suppression of civil rights, systematic economic plunder, and the violent stifling of political opposition, the era reshaped the nation’s political and social fabric.

Decades after the regime's dramatic collapse, its legacy casts a long, persistent shadow over contemporary Philippine governance, identity, and the global struggle against democratic backsliding.

The Road to Dictatorship

Ferdinand Marcos was first elected president in 1965 on a platform of sweeping national renewal. By 1969, he secured a historic second term, making him the first president in the post-independence era to win reelection. However, this victory came at an unprecedented cost. Under the 1935 Philippine Constitution, presidents were strictly limited to two four-year terms. With his final term ticking down, Marcos faced an insurmountable legal barrier to remaining in power indefinitely. Foreign media and local observers at the time characterized his 1969 campaign as one of the dirtiest, most violent, and most corrupt elections in the nation's history, marred by massive vote-buying, intimidation, and state-directed violence

Concurrently, the domestic landscape was boiling over with profound unrest.

The resurgence of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in 1968 and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), presented a growing ideological challenge. Meanwhile, in the southern island of Mindanao, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) spearheaded an armed separatist movement demanding self-determination for the Moro people in response to state-sanctioned marginalization and violence (such as the Jabidah Massacre).

Furthermore, major urban centers, particularly Metro Manila, were paralyzed by massive, militant student demonstrations, paralyzing labor strikes, and peasant protests collectively known as the First Quarter Storm of 1970.

A series of unsolved bombings then shook the capital, culminating in the horrific bombing of the Liberal Party's campaign rally at Plaza Miranda, which severely injured many opposition leaders and prompted Marcos to suspend the writ of habeas corpus.

The compounding threats of communist overthrow, Muslim separatism, and generalized anarchy, Marcos meticulously laid the groundwork to frame strongman rule as the sole salvation of the republic.

The Proclamation of Martial Law

Though officially dated 21 September 1972—a date chosen due to Marcos's personal obsession with numerology—Proclamation No. 1081 was actually signed days earlier on 17 September. It was publicly announced on national television on the evening of 23 September 1972.

Overnight, the nation's democracy vanished. The military seized control of all critical infrastructure, public utilities, and communication networks. Congress was immediately padlocked and dissolved. Independent media outlets were shuttered, while a tightly controlled propaganda apparatus was handed over to Marcos’s cronies and family members. Strict nationwide curfews and sweeping travel restrictions were imposed. Severe penal decrees were enacted, including making the unauthorized possession of a firearm punishable by death.

The imposition of Martial Law centralized absolute power within the executive branch, backed by a compliant military and a neutralized judiciary. Marcos termed his new regime "constitutional authoritarianism"—a term designed to mask a brutal dictatorship.

Minutes after the proclamation, security forces launched coordinated sweeps, rounding up thousands of political opponents, critical journalists, labor leaders, and student activists without warrants or trial. Among the very first high-profile targets was Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., Marcos’s most formidable political rival.

Marcos later pushed through the 1973 Constitution, which conveniently merged the roles of president and prime minister, granting him sweeping legislative powers by personal decree and effectively legalizing his indefinite tenure.

Human Rights Abuses and the "New Society"

While state propaganda aggressively marketed a sanitized vision of a peaceful, disciplined "New Society" (Bagong Lipunan), domestic and international human rights organizations—including Amnesty International and the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG)—revealed a grim reality.

Tens of thousands of political prisoners were subjected to horrific violations, including systematic torture (such as waterboarding, electric shocks, and severe psychological abuse), enforced disappearances, locally known as "salvaging,” and extrajudicial killings of labor organizers, church workers, journalists, and student activists.

Historical research and declassified documents have increasingly challenged Marcos's core justification: that Martial Law was a vital defense against an imminent communist takeover.

As highlighted in works like Raissa Robles’ Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, intelligence archives and former military insiders revealed that the communist threat at the time was relatively contained and could easily have been handled through standard law enforcement and military operations without suspending the constitution. The escalating chaos was, in many ways, actively exaggerated to justify the consolidation of despotic power.



The People Power Revolution

Faced with mounting international pressure—particularly from the Carter and Reagan administrations in the United States—and the impending visit of Pope John Paul II, Marcos nominally "lifted" Martial Law in January 1981 through Proclamation No. 2045. However, this was a superficial gesture; his sweeping decree-making powers and absolute control remained completely intact.

The beginning of the end for the regime arrived on 21 August 1983. Upon returning from exile in the United States, opposition leader Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. was assassinated on the tarmac of the Manila International Airport as military personnel escorted him off a plane.

The execution shocked the national conscience. What had previously been underground, elite-driven dissent transformed almost overnight into a massive, cross-sectoral mass movement. Business executives, clergy, urban poor, students, and workers flooded the streets in unprecedented funeral processions and rallies, signaling that public fear had finally broken.

Under intense pressure, Marcos called a snap presidential election in February 1986. Corazon Aquino, the widow of the slain senator, ran as the unified opposition candidate. Despite blatant, state-orchestrated electoral fraud, computerized tampering of results, and voter intimidation, the public outcry reached a fever pitch.

The breaking point arrived when Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and Armed Forces Vice-Chief of Staff Fidel V. Ramos broke away from the Marcos administration, barricading themselves in Camp Aguinaldo and Camp Crame.

Urged on by Catholic Church leadership—most notably Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin—and independent radio broadcasts over Radio Veritas, millions of unarmed Filipinos flooded Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Metro Manila.

Protected only by human shields of nuns, priests, students, and ordinary citizens, the crowds stood down loyalist tanks. Recognizing the loss of domestic legitimacy and military backing, Ferdinand Marcos, his family, and inner circle fled the country into Hawaiian exile on 25 February 1986, bringing a dramatic, blood-stained end to 21 years of autocratic rule.